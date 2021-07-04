Delhi government permits reopening stadia, sports complexes without spectators

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has given permission to the city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from Monday but without spectators, according to an order issued by the DDMA.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in its order on Sunday.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges will, however, remain shut, and all kinds of gatherings, social, political, cultural, religious and otherwise, prohibited, it stated.

Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity, the DDMA said.

The order stated that the status of COVID-19 in Delhi was reviewed, and it was observed that the number of coronavirus patients and the positivity rate have declined considerably, and the overall situation has improved.

But due caution and care have to be taken for consolidating the whole process of Covid management, it said.

As per the Delhi government's health bulletin issued on Saturday, a total 86 COVID-19 new cases and five deaths were reported in the city and the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent.

Last week, the DDMA had allowed gyms and yoga institutes to open with half their capacity, while capping the number of guests for weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels at 50.

Other prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so till 5 am on July 12, the order said.

With a surge in COVID 19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, a lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19.

The government started a phased unlock process allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31 with improvement in the Covid situation.

The Delhi Police commissioner, principal secretary (revenue) and district magistrates and their counterpart DCPs have been directed by the DDMA to ensure compliance of all Covid-related extant orders of the government and strict implementation of measures such as use of face masks and social distancing.