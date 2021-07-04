STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushil Kumar asks Tihar jail authorities to provide TV for wrestling match updates

Sushil Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl.

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, has urged prison authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches, officials said on Sunday.

Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute.

Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

A senior jail official said Kumar has made the request through his advocate.

He has requested for a television set so that he would get updates about wrestling matches, the official said.

Earlier, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Kumar till July 9.

He has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail where he was earlier lodged.

Police said 12 accused, including Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case.

The police have claimed that Kumar is the "main culprit and mastermind" of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

