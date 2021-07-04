Three held for posing as MCD officials to extort money from shopkeepers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A trio gang was arrested here for allegedly posing as MCD officers and extorting money from shopkeepers in east Delhi. The accused have been identified as Omparkash (55), a resident of Seelampur, Vikas Panchal, a resident of Ram Nagar Extension, Mandoli Road, and Sandeep Garg, a resident of Shahdara, said police.

The three had previously worked in MCD and BSES on a contract basis, police said. On Saturday, complainant Satender Sharma, a resident of Shahdara, said three persons impersonating as municipal corporation officers came to his shop at East Nathu colony, Mandoli Road, and asked him to show trade license.

Thereafter, they threatened him for action against the shop and asked him to pay Rs 3,000 for the ‘settlement’. The complainant paid the amount. Sharma got suspicious and asked for their identity cards, following which some argument ensued between them and the three started running. Sharma with the help of other shopkeepers caught hold of Omparkash and handed over him to police.

During interrogation, Omparkash disclosed that he, along with Kumar and Garg, used to impersonate MCD officials and check the trade and other licences of the shopkeepers and extort money from them, said a police official.