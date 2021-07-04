STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Three held for posing as MCD officials to extort money from shopkeepers

Omparkash disclosed that he, along with his associates Kumar and Garg, used to impersonate MCD officials and check the trade and other licences of the shopkeepers and extort money from them.

Published: 04th July 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A trio gang was arrested here for allegedly posing as MCD officers and extorting money from shopkeepers in east Delhi. The accused have been identified as Omparkash (55), a resident of Seelampur, Vikas Panchal, a resident of Ram Nagar Extension, Mandoli Road, and Sandeep Garg, a resident of Shahdara, said police.

The three had previously worked in MCD and BSES on a contract basis, police said. On Saturday, complainant Satender Sharma, a resident of Shahdara, said three persons impersonating as municipal corporation officers came to his shop at East Nathu colony, Mandoli Road, and asked him to show trade license.

Thereafter, they threatened him for action against the shop and asked him to pay Rs 3,000 for the ‘settlement’. The complainant paid the amount. Sharma got suspicious and asked for their identity cards, following which some argument ensued between them and the three started running. Sharma with the help of other shopkeepers caught hold of Omparkash and handed over him to police.

During interrogation, Omparkash disclosed that he, along with Kumar and Garg, used to impersonate MCD officials and check the trade and other licences of the shopkeepers and extort money from them, said a police official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp