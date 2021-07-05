STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covid norm violations: Delhi govt closes Lajpat Nagar market till further orders

The DDMA also directed that the market's association take all measures to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed and that this be done within a day from the order being issued.

Published: 05th July 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has closed the popular Lajpat Nagar market in south Delhi till further orders and the Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar till July 6 for violation of Covid norms, officials said on Monday.

The order to close the markets was issued on Sunday by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), South East District, Padmakar Ram Tripathi said that an inspection was carried out by the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour enforcement teams at the Lajpat Nagar Central Market wherein "gross violations" of guidelines was observed.

"It is, hereby, directed that the above market (Lajpat Nagar Central Market) is closed with immediate effect until further orders," the DDMA order said.

It also directed that the market's association take all measures to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed and that this be done within a day from the order being issued.

"Whereafter a review shall be taken regarding opening of this segment of the market.

Officials of MCD (municipal corporations of Delhi) and the Delhi Police are directed that no street side or unauthorised shops are functional within the Lajpat Nagar market area," the order said.

SDM, Kotwali, Arvind Rana issued the order for closure of the Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar.

"Market shopkeepers, vendors and general public in Rui Mandi, Sadar Bazar, are not following Covid appropriate behaviour.

Due to large footfall, market association and shopkeepers are unable to ensure Covid protocols," it said.

"Covid protocols are being contravened in the Rui Mandi, Sadar Bazar which may cause super spreading of coronavirus.

Therefore I, Arvind Rana, Incident Commander, Sub Division Kotwali hereby order shutting down of entire Rui Mandi, Sadar Bazar, market from July 5 to July 6 or further orders," the order stated.

Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Restrictions are being eased in a phase manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7.

This is not the first time when a market has been shut by the district administration after the second wave.

The DDMA on June 30 ordered shutting down of main Laxmi Nagar market, Mangal Bazar, Gandhi Nagar market  all in east Delhi  and Nangloi market in west Delhi for not following Covid protocols.

The DDMA had on June 20 also issued notices to three prominent markets in Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Sadar Bazar after observing violations of norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid norms violation Lajpat Nagar market Delhi government Delhi Disaster Management Authority Delhi covid cases
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp