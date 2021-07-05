L-G wants to bring special public prosecutors in farmers' stir case on behest of Delhi Police: AAP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP has alleged that the lieutenant governor wants to remove public prosecutors appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal government and bring special public prosecutors on the behest of the Delhi police in cases related to farmers' stir to "ensure conviction and to set an example".

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that at a meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal has said, "A lesson must be taught to farmers".

"No complaint against the Delhi government's lawyers has been received. Still, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi wants to replace them with BJP's lawyers to teach farmers a lesson," he alleged.

"The country has been witnessing 'BJP vs Kisan' for the last eight months and the BJP's anti-farmer face is showing day by day," Chadha told reporters.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party has clearly demanded that all the three contentious farm laws be scrapped and the farmers are given the guarantee of minimum support price as a law.

A virtual meeting was held between Delhi Home Minister Satyender Jain and Lt Governor Baijal on July 1 to discuss the appointment of special public prosecutors in connection with cases registered during farmer's agitation.

According to a letter by Jain marked to the L-G, he has stated at the meeting that the regular public prosecutors are conducting the cases very well and doing an excellent job since the last six months and no complaint has been received against them to date.

"The L-G has also agreed that no complaint of said public prosecutors has been received by him also but stated that it is not the matter of complaint," Jain said in the letter.

"The Hon'ble L-G was of the view that proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint special public prosecutors on their behest may be approved to succeed the case and ensure the conviction and to set an example," the letter stated.

However, Jain requested Baijal not to insist on appointing special public prosecutors on the behest of the Delhi Police, according to the letter.