STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP leaders meet Baijal, request ACB inquiry in ‘bus procurement scam’

The leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and former Delhi BJP chief Vijender Gupta, who is also an MLA from Rohini, were part of the delegation.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader show a copy of the memorandum submitted to L-G Baijal | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleging scam in purchase of buses by the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Monday sought a probe by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in the matter. A delegation of BJP leaders led by its Delhi unit chief Adesh Kumar Gupta met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in this regard, They also submitted a memorandum demanding enquiry into alleged irregularities in ration, excise policy, and home guard recruitment.   

The leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and former Delhi BJP chief Vijender Gupta, who is also an MLA from Rohini, were part of the delegation. Talking to the reporters after meeting with the L-G, Adesh Kumar Gupta said that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot should resign before the probe is initiated so that it is not influenced. “The L-G informed us that a high level probe is already on into the matter. He has also assured an appropriate probe by ACB after the ongoing enquiry is complete,” he said.  

The Delhi BJP chief added that there were irregularities in purchase of buses, which led to a scam of Rs 5,000 crore.“Mohalla clinics are a total failure and have no relevance. During the pandemic, they came of no use either for treatment or now vaccination,” he said. “There have been irregularities in the ration purchased for the poor. The government forgot to distribute the ration, which is now rotting and lying in godowns. We have asked the L-G to probe this as well,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bus procurement scam Anil Baijal
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp