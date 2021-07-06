BJP leaders meet Baijal, request ACB inquiry in ‘bus procurement scam’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleging scam in purchase of buses by the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Monday sought a probe by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in the matter. A delegation of BJP leaders led by its Delhi unit chief Adesh Kumar Gupta met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in this regard, They also submitted a memorandum demanding enquiry into alleged irregularities in ration, excise policy, and home guard recruitment.

The leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and former Delhi BJP chief Vijender Gupta, who is also an MLA from Rohini, were part of the delegation. Talking to the reporters after meeting with the L-G, Adesh Kumar Gupta said that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot should resign before the probe is initiated so that it is not influenced. “The L-G informed us that a high level probe is already on into the matter. He has also assured an appropriate probe by ACB after the ongoing enquiry is complete,” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief added that there were irregularities in purchase of buses, which led to a scam of Rs 5,000 crore.“Mohalla clinics are a total failure and have no relevance. During the pandemic, they came of no use either for treatment or now vaccination,” he said. “There have been irregularities in the ration purchased for the poor. The government forgot to distribute the ration, which is now rotting and lying in godowns. We have asked the L-G to probe this as well,” he added.