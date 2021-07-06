STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal gets another three-year term

The panel's term is for three years and this will be Maliwal's third stint, according to a DCW official.

Published: 06th July 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved another term for Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and her team for doing "excellent work". The panel's term is for three years and this will be Maliwal's third stint, according to a DCW official.

"Delhi Commission for Women has been doing an excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another one term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

This is the second time she has been granted extension. In July 2018, she was also granted extension before her term was about to end.

