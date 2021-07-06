STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government has run out of COVID vaccine stock: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

A total of 19,39,807 people have been fully vaccinated while 65,23,882 have received the first dose of the vaccine, the vaccination bulletin said.

Published: 06th July 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's stock of COVID-19 vaccine has run out, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday and urged the Centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise.

In a tweet, he asserted that in the last two weeks, vaccination was done in the national capital at a "record speed".

According to the vaccination bulletin issued on Tuesday, 80,841 doses were administered on July 5, while 84,63,689 doses have been given in total since the start of the inoculation exercise.

The bulletin also mentioned that less than a day of vaccine stock was left with the Delhi government, adding that data for July 6 was yet to be compiled.

Sidodia, in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday evening, said, "In the last two weeks, vaccination was done in the national capital at a record speed. But, for the time being, vaccine stock is over in Delhi and no supply is coming from the central government as of now. It is my appeal to the central government to send vaccine to the people of Delhi as soon as possible, as per the requirement".

A total of 51,728 people received the first dose and 29,113 got the second dose of the vaccine on July 5, it said.

The Delhi government had started the vaccination programme for the 45 and above age-group from April 1, a month before those in the 18-44 group got the nod to receive doses.

Vaccination exercise had begun in Delhi and across the country from January 16.

