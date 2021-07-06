STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 79 fresh cases of COVID-19, four deaths reported

So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered and the death toll stands at 25,001.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

Representational image (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 79 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin on Tuesday. As many as 154 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said.

Delhi has recorded a total of 14,34,687 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the health department bulletin said. It said that the death toll stands at 25,001.

There were 833 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Tuesday, the bulletin stated. On Monday, the number of active cases stood at 912. Tuesday's figure of active cases was the lowest since April 9 last year when the number was 720.

There are 269 people under home isolation, down from 300 the previous day. "The number of containment zones stood at 652, a decline from 701 the previous day," it said. The bulletin said 69,866 tests, including 46,110 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Out of 14,548 available beds in hospitals, 476 are occupied as on Tuesday while the rest are vacant. Nearly 80,841 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 29,113 who received the second dose. The national capital on Monday had recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 94 cases of COVID-19 at a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and seven deaths. It was also the first time the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year.

The national capital had recorded 86 cases and five deaths on Saturday, while 93 cases and two deaths were recorded on Friday. According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals. On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases.

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

