STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lajpat Nagar market closure: Not in our power to check crowding, say traders

Pamma alleged that there were not enough police personnel in the area to ensure that norms are followed.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the closed Lajpat Nagar Market on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the closure of Lajpat Nagar market and Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar for violation of Covid norms, representatives of various trader bodies claimed that crowding is mainly due to the presence of street vendors and it is up to the administration to prevent it.Stating that closure of markets is not a solution, they suggested that authorities come up with uniform SOPs for all market associations after holding discussions with traders.

“Traders sit in their shops or work from their godowns, then how are they responsible if there is a crowd in the market, which is mostly caused by unorganised roadside vendors. It is not in our power to control them,” said Paramjit Singh Pamma, vice-chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders’ Association.
This is not the first time when a markets have been shut by the district administration after the second wave. Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of Covid-19 norms.

Pamma alleged that there were not enough police personnel in the area to ensure that norms are followed. “We have deputed our guards outside shops, but the street vendors don’t listen to anyone, they don’t wear masks or maintain distance. The police challan shopkeepers, who are sitting inside their stores, instead of the vendors outside,” Pamma claimed.

South East District SDM, Padmakar Ram Tripathi said that an inspection was carried out by the Covid-19- appropriate behaviour enforcement teams at the Lajpat Nagar Central Market and “gross violations” were observed. “It is, hereby, directed that the above market (Lajpat Nagar Central Market) is closed with immediate effect until further orders,” the DDMA order said. It also directed the market association to take all measures to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour within a day from the order being issued.

‘Shutting down markets not a solution’
Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of the Confederation of All India Traders, suggested that formal SOPs be prepared for all market associations. Closure of markets cannot be a solution. “We will hold a meeting with DDMA in this regard,” he said

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lajpat nagar
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp