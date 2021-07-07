AAP alleges graft in MCDs, releases clip

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Tuesday intensified its attack on the BJP alleging rampant corruption in the municipal corporations for which the saffron outfit has been in power 15 years. AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that BJP leaders were hand in glove with civic body officials and facilitated illegal construction in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Bhardwaj said the kind of “loot” going on in the BJPruled municipal corporations at present had never happened in the last 15 years of its rule. Referring to an audio clip, which was played at the press conference, the AAP leader said that BJP MLA Anil Bajpai had confessed whoever gives money to the corporation is allowed to carry out construction.

“The BJP MLA also accused the (east Delhi) mayor of corruption. In the clip, he is saying that the mayor has built illegal buildings under his protection, and they have still not been demolished. It is clear from the audio recording that the building department of the civic body and the corporation is allowing illegal construction by taking bribes. The municipal corporation is taking Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh for each building in my constituency itself. Illegal building works were going on during the lockdown as well.

The MCD and the police never stopped any such constructions and instead allowed them,” said Bhardwaj, who is also an MLA from Greater Kailash. The audio recording is purportedly a conversation with Bajpai and a civic body official in which the BJP MLA is allegedly heard asking not to demolish a house in the Gandhi Nagar area. This newspaper could not verify the authenticity of the clip independently.

Responding to the allegations, Bajpai said his party is always with the poor and if someone demands bribes from them or vandalises their house by the wrong means, then “we would stand with the poor”. He added that the clip is manipulated and the AAP often does such things to show the BJP in a bad light. “The officials harass the poor who do not give them bribes. This party will stand with every such poor person so that injustice is not done to anyone,” said a statement released by the BJP.