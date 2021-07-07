STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP wins wards’ panel poll by 1 vote

One councillor did not cast her vote as she was absent. He defeated Anju Devi of the ruling BJP who got 10 votes.

Aam Admi Party (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI : AAP councillor Ram Narayan secured a win by a slender margin of one vote on Tuesday, defeating his BJP rival in the election to the post of chairperson of the Narela Zone wards’ committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Narayan bagged 11 votes out of the total of 21.

One councillor did not cast her vote as she was absent. He defeated Anju Devi of the ruling BJP who got 10 votes. Sources said one BJP councillor cross-voted in favour of the AAP candidate. “In the elections to the Narela Zone wards committee, Aam Admi Party’s councillor, Ram Narayan was elected as its chairman of Narela as he got 11 votes out of total 21.

BJP councillor Bhram Prakash was declared elected as deputy chairman, as he got 11 votes out of 21 valid votes, defeating nominated member Pradeep Jindal,” a senior NDMC official said. Elections were held for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the six zonal wards’ committees and one member of the NDMC’s Standing Committee from the respective wards’ committees of the civic body, where vacancy existed.

