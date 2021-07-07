STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DMRC launches country’s first FASTag-based parking facility

The Delhi Metro on Tuesday launched India’s first FASTag/ UPI-based parking facility at Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Metro officials launch cashless parking facility at Kashmere Gate station | TWITTER

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro on Tuesday launched India’s first FASTag/ UPI-based parking facility at Kashmere Gate Metro Station. “The cashless parking project is a major step as part of the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative. We have taken this up as a pilot project.

After observing the response, we will plan similar systems at other stations. In fact, we will explore more opportunities to go digital wherever there is a scope,” said Dr Mangu Singh, DMRC MD. The exclusively cashless parking facility located at Gate No. 6 of the Kashmere Gate Station can accommodate 55 fourwheelers and 174 two-wheelers.

The entry/exit and payment of four wheelers can be done through the FASTag. DMRC said that collecting parking fee through digital mode will save time. However, the facility can be availed only by vehicles with FASTag. Two wheeler users can use the facility by swiping their DMRC smart card.

“The smart card swipe is only for registering at the time of entry/exit and fare calculation and no money will be deducted from the card. The parking fee can be paid by UPI apps by scanning the QR code,” said DMRC.

Besides, as part of its Multi- Modal Integration (MMI) initiative, the DMRC inaugurated dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for auto, taxi and e-rickshaws. After completion of the second phase of MMI, Kashmere Gate will become a transportation hub, integrating metro connectivity on three lanes, ISBT Kashmere Gate, City Bus Service and taxi / auto/e-rickshaw services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fastag parking
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp