DMRC launches country’s first FASTag-based parking facility

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro on Tuesday launched India’s first FASTag/ UPI-based parking facility at Kashmere Gate Metro Station. “The cashless parking project is a major step as part of the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative. We have taken this up as a pilot project.

After observing the response, we will plan similar systems at other stations. In fact, we will explore more opportunities to go digital wherever there is a scope,” said Dr Mangu Singh, DMRC MD. The exclusively cashless parking facility located at Gate No. 6 of the Kashmere Gate Station can accommodate 55 fourwheelers and 174 two-wheelers.

The entry/exit and payment of four wheelers can be done through the FASTag. DMRC said that collecting parking fee through digital mode will save time. However, the facility can be availed only by vehicles with FASTag. Two wheeler users can use the facility by swiping their DMRC smart card.

“The smart card swipe is only for registering at the time of entry/exit and fare calculation and no money will be deducted from the card. The parking fee can be paid by UPI apps by scanning the QR code,” said DMRC.

Besides, as part of its Multi- Modal Integration (MMI) initiative, the DMRC inaugurated dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for auto, taxi and e-rickshaws. After completion of the second phase of MMI, Kashmere Gate will become a transportation hub, integrating metro connectivity on three lanes, ISBT Kashmere Gate, City Bus Service and taxi / auto/e-rickshaw services.