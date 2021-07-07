Fake IAS officer held for cheating in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man has been arrested in west Delhi for cheating people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Gulf countries by allegedly posing as an IAS officer. Accused Shine Jyothi Sathya alias Siddik Abdul Rehman, a resident of west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, hails from a village in Alleppey district of Kerala.

He mostly targeted people from Kerala who either resided in their home state or in Delhi. Police said the accused has so far cheated over seven people to the tune of `10 crore. The matter came to light after one of the victims registered a complaint at Seemapuri police station alleging that he met the accused in 2014.