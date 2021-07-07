STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mental health takes a hit as people hooked to screens during pandemic

Experts say long screen time weakens brain’s ability to process information & control thoughts.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Owing to several days of isolation and confinement in houses due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, many are increasingly addicted to long screen time. Apart from spending time on mobile phone or laptops for office work or attending virtual classes, experts believe, people are becoming habituated to spending more time on screen either browsing random things, playing games or watching videos on OTT platforms.

“They tend to just look at the total amount of time, which is flawed because screen time is different. For example, there is an educational screen time and besides it there is recreational screen time. Also, there is a screen time that we use for communicating with people. It is not the absolute amount of screen time that is important but the kind of activity you are engaged in,” said Dr Yatan Balhara from psychology department, AIIMS.

Dr Balhara added that if the screen time is increased because of education or work-related issues, it does not impact the mental well-being but if there is increase in engagement with sedentary screen, which means watching videos, reading news, just looking at social media and responding to it, then the mental well-being goes down. “Excessive screen time weakens the brain’s ability to process information and control thoughts.

Anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances and irritability can be attributed to increased screen time. In addition, isolation and lower threshold of patience are other behavioural changes noted among people,” stated Dr Sandeep Vohra, senior consultant, mental health & psychiatry, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. Dr Balhara noted that if a particular behavioral pattern develops and gets ingrained, then it becomes difficult to come out of it.

“The work from home culture will go down and people will have to go to office. So, they will have to make changes in their routine. And one might find it hard to adapt to that. Also, since people are spending longer time on social media, they might struggle later to strike a balance between personal and online world.”

What is the ideal duration to spend on screen?

  • For professional use, regular interval breaks of 15-20 mins
  • Non-professional use should not be more than 2-3 hours per day

What complications can Arise with excessive use of mobile phones?

  • Headaches, several eye problems, muscle aches, decreased attention, shortness of temper, sleep disorders and depression. Long-term effects of increased screen time can include neurological problems

How to deal with such complications?

  • Planning a schedule for screen time as well as physical activities separately
  • Ensuring that the overhead lighting is not very bright, to avoid any glare on the screen harming the eyes
  • Ensure to take breaks every 15-20 minutes
  • Keep the screen 20 to 24 inches from your eye level and adjust the display settings of your device to reduce eye strain and fatigue

(As provided by Dr Sandeep Vohra, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pandemic mobile viewing mobile usage web content
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp