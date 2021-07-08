STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDA extends last date for payment of balance bid premium for e-auctions

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced the relief in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Development Authority

Delhi Development Authority (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the financial distress faced by people during the second wave of COVID-19, the DDA has extended the last date for submitting balance 75 per cent bid premium to July 31, for successful bidders in e-auction, officials said.

"Considering the financial distress and hardships faced due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA has provided huge relief to successful bidders, by giving extension of time to submit balance 75 per cent of bid premium in e-auction cases," it said.

DDA is allowing extended period of the balance payment, where last date happened to be on or after April 1, but before July 31, officials said.

In such cases, now the last date of payment for balance 75 per cent of bid premium has been extended till July 31, subject to payment of interest on the delayed payment.

For further details, the DDA website or e-auction may be visited, it said.

