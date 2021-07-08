Get free medicinal plants from govt nursery

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will allow city residents to procure medicinal plants from its nursery free of cost. The food and supply minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday announced that the government had started a campaign to grow medicinal plants at 14 nurseries from where people could get therapeutic plants such as Amla, Guava, Arjun, Jamun, Neem, Tulsi, Giloy, Aloe Vera, and Curry leaves.

“The Government has 14 nurseries across the city. Any person can visit our nurseries and get medicinal plants for free,” he said during the plantation, which is part of the ongoing Van Mahotsav, at Yamuna Bank. Under the campaign, the government aims to plant over 33 lakh saplings across the city this year.

The programme is being organised by the Department of Forests and Wildlife. Ishwar Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Nisheeth Saxena, Chief conservator of forest and other senior officials of the Forest Department were also present at the event.

Lauding the efforts of the department to curb the pollution levels by 25 per cent in the national capital in the last six years, the minister said that the people of Delhi should also join and participate in the plantation. “The Government is putting in its best efforts to deal with the air pollution problem.

It has taken several steps to curb the air pollution in Delhi such as bringing the tree transplantation policy, anti-dust pollution campaign, electric vehicle policy, Red light on-Gaadi off campaign and many others,” he said.