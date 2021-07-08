STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Get free medicinal plants from govt nursery

The Delhi government will allow city residents to procure medicinal plants from its nursery free of cost.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Guava

Image of guava tree used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will allow city residents to procure medicinal plants from its nursery free of cost. The food and supply minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday announced that the government had started a campaign to grow medicinal plants at 14 nurseries from where people could get therapeutic plants such as Amla, Guava, Arjun, Jamun, Neem, Tulsi, Giloy, Aloe Vera, and Curry leaves.

“The Government has 14 nurseries across the city. Any person can visit our nurseries and get medicinal plants for free,” he said during the plantation, which is part of the ongoing Van Mahotsav, at Yamuna Bank. Under the campaign, the government aims to plant over 33 lakh saplings across the city this year.

The programme is being organised by the Department of Forests and Wildlife. Ishwar Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Nisheeth Saxena, Chief conservator of forest and other senior officials of the Forest Department were also present at the event.

Lauding the efforts of the department to curb the pollution levels by 25 per cent in the national capital in the last six years, the minister said that the people of Delhi should also join and participate in the plantation. “The Government is putting in its best efforts to deal with the air pollution problem.

It has taken several steps to curb the air pollution in Delhi such as bringing the tree transplantation policy, anti-dust pollution campaign, electric vehicle policy, Red light on-Gaadi off campaign and many others,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government medicinal plants
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp