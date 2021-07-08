Raghav Chadha conducts surprise inspection of underground reservoirs in west, central Delhi .

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Carrying a torch in his hand, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha conducted a surprise inspection of underground reservoirs in west and central Delhi around 4 am on Thursday.

In a video clip shared on social media, Chadha could be seen inspecting various such reservoirs together with officials of the water utility while it was still dark outside. "Inspected several water reservoirs of Central & West Delhi with @DelhiJalBoard officials at 4am this morning to check water supply.

Given strict instructions to officials to maintain pre-determined water levels at each such reservoir so that water supply is regular and uninterrupted," Chadha posted on Twitter.

SURPRISE INSPECTION @ 4 AM‼️



Delhi Jal Board VC @raghav_chadha inspected several water reservoirs of Central & West Delhi @ 4 AM this morning to ensure uninterrupted water supply



Kejriwal Govt is ensuring services to the people by working round-the-clockpic.twitter.com/lXCNW9ia7y — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 8, 2021

In the clip, he is heard instructing officials to supply water at full pressure.

Chadha also attended to some phone calls of consumers and asked if their issues related to water supply had been resolved.