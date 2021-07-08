Sharan Karnani's Smugglerz Inc is retro all the way

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

Smugglerz Inc, this fun casual wear brand based out of Mumbai and rooted in Tirupur, is known for loungewear essentials (boxer shorts, lounge shorts, pajamas and innerwear) that are bursting with colour and available in several fabrics, fits and cuts all focusing on comfort. We catch up with founder Sharan Karnani to find out about their latest collection.

Sharan Karnani

What is your new collection about?

Our latest collection is called Back to the ’80s. This was a decade of big hair, big clothes, bold/happy colours and loads of confidence. It was a decade of crazy innovation! We have taken all our favourite inspirations from this decade and built a range that’s rad. We have Boomboxes, Mix Tapes, Tetris, Atari, Nintendo, Sega, Casio Watches, Box Trinitron Televisions and more such prints.

What can we expect from you next? Any new collections or are you expanding into a new range?

Next up is a collaboration with Warner Bros and DC Comics, this is a full fanboy moment come true. We will launch a range of DC Superhero inspired loungewear each sub collection will be a limited edition.