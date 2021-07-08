STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Understanding Chinese diplomacy through Vijay Gokhale's 'The Long Game'

Gokhale, who has spent nearly four decades in the Indian Foreign Service before retiring as foreign secretary in January 2020, is an expert on Chinese diplomacy.

Published: 08th July 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

India and China flags used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

India and China have had a fractured relationship since the 1950s. The Long Game by Vijay Gokhale, published by Penguin Random House, details the various diplomatic strategies and tactics used by the Chinese for negotiation. Gokhale, who has spent nearly four decades in the Indian Foreign Service before retiring as foreign secretary in January 2020, is an expert on Chinese diplomacy.

In his long career, his assignments in Hong Kong, Taipei and Beijing, between 1982 and 2017, and his postings in New Delhi offered him deep insights into negotiating behaviour by the Chinese. According to him, China is our largest neighbour, and this relationship is more likely than any other to have wide-ranging implications for our national security and development.

“In a world in which war is becoming less sustainable and the role of diplomacy will become even more critical in ensuring our national well-being, the book explores how China conducts diplomacy and what lessons India may draw about negotiating with the Chinese. The book is not a purely academic work, and is written for Indians who are curious to know about China.” The Long Game, informs Gokhale, recounts six major events that have shaped India- China relations in the past 70 years.

“The topics range from the question of early recognition of the People’s Republic China by India in 1950 and the Tibet issue during the time when much of the world was hostile to Chinese Communism, to recent negotiations on matters of terrorism where the two countries found themselves on different sides,” he says. In his opinion, the Chinese style of negotiation is complex as they carefully study the strengths and weaknesses of those they negotiate with and weigh their own strengths in comparison. “Their preparation is meticulous and deception is common.

The style of negotiation changes depending not merely on the adversary, but also on the timing, environment and objective. They are capable of displaying warmth, indifference and hostility in the space of a single session in pursuit of their objectives,” he says, adding, “Dealing with them will require skilled negotiators trained in the Chinese language and culture, and aware of the role that ideology in the Chinese diplomatic playbook.” According to Elizabeth Kuruvilla, Executive Editor, Penguin Random House, China’s growing muscle economic, military and diplomatic has been a matter of deep concern, particularly for India.

“A number of recent crises points that the India- China relationship has underlined the enormous strategic challenge posed by the latter’s unabashed pursuit of its interests. The Beijing playbook has often been opaque and unpredictable.” She informs that in such a scenario, Vijay Gokhale’s long experience in Sino-Indian diplomacy, backed up by extensive research and analysis, is valuable in understanding the China challenge and how to meet it. “This book states why India cannot afford to ever let its guard down, while engaging with its strongest and most powerful neighbour.”

BOOK DETAILS

  • The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India
  • By: Vijay Gokhale
  • Publisher: Penguin Random House
  • Price: Rs 699
  • Pages: 200
     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Long Game The Long Game book review The Long Game book Vijay Gokhale Chinese diplomacy China Indo-China relations
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp