STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Around 20 lakh in Delhi fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the national capital stands at 85,20,756, including 65,54,851 first doses and 19,65,905 second doses.

Published: 09th July 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccine at a government school in Delhi

A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccine at a government school in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,58,344 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the city on Thursday, according to data available on CoWIN portal. The numbers saw a major increase from Wednesday’s figures when only 22,360 vaccine doses were given, of which 11,789 beneficiaries received their first dose, according to data shared by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Wednesday is the immunisation day for children at many government centres in Delhi. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the national capital stands at 85,20,756, including 65,54,851 first doses and 19,65,905 second doses, the government’s vaccination bulletin said on Thursday. Delhi had 3,21,000 vaccine doses on the morning of July 7.

The national capital has two days of vaccine stocks left, the bulletin stated. According to CoWIN portal, the total number of vaccine doses administered till Thursday stands at 86,79,194, of which 66,66,026 were first doses. Nearly 20,13,168 were second doses, which means that many people were fully vaccinated. The government’s stock of vaccines has run out, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday and urged the Centre to send more doses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Delhi Covid 19 Vaccination Delhi Government CoWIN portal
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp