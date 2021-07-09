Around 20 lakh in Delhi fully vaccinated against Covid-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,58,344 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the city on Thursday, according to data available on CoWIN portal. The numbers saw a major increase from Wednesday’s figures when only 22,360 vaccine doses were given, of which 11,789 beneficiaries received their first dose, according to data shared by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Wednesday is the immunisation day for children at many government centres in Delhi. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the national capital stands at 85,20,756, including 65,54,851 first doses and 19,65,905 second doses, the government’s vaccination bulletin said on Thursday. Delhi had 3,21,000 vaccine doses on the morning of July 7.

The national capital has two days of vaccine stocks left, the bulletin stated. According to CoWIN portal, the total number of vaccine doses administered till Thursday stands at 86,79,194, of which 66,66,026 were first doses. Nearly 20,13,168 were second doses, which means that many people were fully vaccinated. The government’s stock of vaccines has run out, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday and urged the Centre to send more doses.