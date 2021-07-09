STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bara Hindu Rao firing: Delhi Police conducting raids to nab perpetrators

Some locals caught hold of them, and they suddenly started firing, Ahmed said, adding that he entered a godown and saved himself.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Raids are being conducted in the national capital and in adjoining states to apprehend those involved in the firing in the Bara Hindu Rao area here, which left two people dead, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in north Delhi's Filmistan Road area, and information about it was received at the police control room around 9:20 pm, they said.

Three teams are raiding places in the city and its neighbouring states, the officials said and added that CCTV camera footage is being examined to identify the perpetrators.

One of the deceased has been identified as Sanjay Rajput (30) while the identity of the other is being ascertained, they said.

The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Naeem Ahmed and police are investigating every angle, including property dispute, a senior official said.

Ahmed, who runs the Sanjeeda Nursing Home in the area, said, "I was standing in front of the nursing home on Thursday night when a man, in a black T-shirt, came and asked whether Covid vaccines were being administered."

"I told him that the vaccines are being administered at the Bara Hindu Rao hospital and at a dispensary near the nursing home. Then he left," he said.

Ahmed said while he was driving, a man came in front of his car and he thought he was a robber.

"My nephew, who was with me in the car, said the man was the same person who had come to enquiry about vaccination (at the nursing home). When we got down from the car and asked him to move away, he did not listen to us. His associates came and started manhandling us," he said.

Some locals caught hold of them, and they suddenly started firing, Ahmed said, adding that he entered a godown and saved himself.

"They chased my nephew but he escaped unhurt. But bullets hit two other men," he said.

Nawab Qureshi, who knows Ahmed, said, "When I came here last night, I learnt that around four to five persons fired on Ahmed and his nephew Muneef."

Ahmed has a property in Shahdara and it was disputed.

Recently, a court, in connection with a case about the property, ruled in his favour, Qureshi said.

"When I called Ahmed last night, he said he does not have any idea about why he was attacked," he said.

Ahmed is into real estate and is also a social worker, Qureshi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Bara Hindu Rao Firing Bara Hindu Rao
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp