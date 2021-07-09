STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDMA graded plan: Hotels, lodges will stay open; cinemas, banquets shut during all alert levels

The DDMA) passed a colour-coded GRAP under which curbs will be implemented in accordance to the severity of the COVID-19 situation.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Hotels

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hotels and lodges will stay open, while cinema and banquet halls will remain closed during all the four level of alerts as part of the colour-coded response action plan passed by the DDMA to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) passed a colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Friday under which curbs will be implemented in accordance to the severity of the COVID-19 situation here.

The colour codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new Covid cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts, the officials said.

The 'Yellow' (Level-1) alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent or new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

The corresponding response will involve operation of restaurants at 50 per cent capacity between 8 am to 10 pm and bars with 50 per cent capacity between 12 noon to 10 pm, opening of hotels and lodges with curbs on banquets and conferences, closure of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums, assembly halls or similar places, barbers shop, salon, beauty parlour, spas and wellness clinics, gyms and yoga institutes, entertainment parks and similar places.

Only outdoor yoga will be allowed under the Level-1 alert.

The next level of alert coded with 'Amber' colour (L-2) will come into force if the positivity rate rises above one per cent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700.

'Amber' alert will invoke the same responses as 'Yellow' one except that outdoor yoga, which was allowed during the yellow alert won't be allowed, while only home delivery and takeaway will be allowed for restaurants.

The 'Orange' or L-3 alert will be the next stage, which will kick-in if the positivity rate crosses two per cent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1,000.

The 'Red' alert (L-4) will be the highest level and will come into force if the positivity rate crosses five per cent or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

The corresponding response to Orange and Red alerts will remain the same as 'Amber' one.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDMA Delhi Disaster Management Authority Delhi Hotels Delhi Lodges
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp