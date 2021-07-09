STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Graded Response Plan passed by DDMA to deal with third COVID wave: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi government panel on managing the possible third wave of COVID has devised a colour-coded mechanism which prescribes a graded response.

Published: 09th July 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 'Graded Response Action Plan' prepared to deal with a possible third wave of coronavirus was passed in the DDMA meeting on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

A Delhi government panel on managing the possible third wave of COVID has devised a colour-coded mechanism which prescribes a graded response, including the closure of most economic activities at the highest 'Red' level alert.

"The 'Graded Response Action Plan' was passed in the DDMA meeting today. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. In the meeting, there was also discussion about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The colour codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts. The graded response will involve restricting economic activities as per the level of alert linked with the severity of the pandemic.

Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all the four levels of alerts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal DDMA Graded Response Action Plan COVID19 Coronavirus Third wave
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp