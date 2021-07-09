STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea alleges wastage of foodgrains, dry kit under Delhi govt's Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana

“By and large, there should be minimum wastage and maximum distribution of foodgrains to poor and needy,” said the court as it issued notice in a public interest litigation filed by an NGO.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought response from the central and Delhi governments on a plea alleging wastage of foodgrains and dry kit purchased under the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana due to mismanagement.

The NGO, Sampurna represented by advocate Piyush Beriwal, sought direction for proper and effective mechanism for distribution of resources under the scheme so that all the foodgrains and items of dry kit, which are purchased at the market price using public fund but are yet to be distributed amongst the non - PDS strata,are not wasted.

In its petition filed through Prashant Rawat & Associates, the NGO has alleged that Delhi government “purchased the items in bulk without having any rational data and analysis” and thus “substantial part of the goods purchased under the scheme are still lying at different places in Delhi and are getting spoiled/wasted day-by-day”. 

It is further alleged in the petition that Delhi government purchased the items without verifying the expiry dates and/or purchased the items which are about to get expire.

The NGO, in its petition, further argued that the Delhi government “mismanaged & misappropriated public money which is evident from the fact that the respondent no. l & 2 have disbursed the amount under the scheme ‘MukhyaMantri Corona Sahayata Yojana’ from the public fund without ensuring the basic protocols”. Further hearing in the matter will take place on August 23. 

