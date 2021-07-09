STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Services delayed on Delhi Metro's Blue Line section due to technical snag 

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 31 in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

Published: 09th July 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Services on a section of the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for some time due to a technical snag on Friday, officials said.

"Blue Line Update - Delay in services between Dwarka Sec-21 and Rajendra Place. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

A senior official said the delay was due to a technical snag but it has been resolved.

About 35 minutes after the first tweet on the delay, the DMRC again tweeted, "Blue Line Update - Normal services have resumed."

There was a very brief delay on the Green Line earlier in the day also, but it was quickly sorted, the officials said.

