Cong collects signatures against high fuel rates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress in Delhi on Friday launched a signature campaign against spiralling fuel prices in the national capital. The protest campaign was led by Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar. The signatures were collected at different petrol pumps in the city.

Kumar said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi were revelling at the misery of the people without taking any corrective measures. They (governments) are making enormous profits from fuel price hikes, he added. Kumar participated in the signature campaign at Janpath Road and Chandni Chowk.

He was accompanied by former Delhi Congress chief and former MP Jai Prakash Agarwal. “What steps Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken on regular price hikes on petrol and diesel? Why is he not reducing VAT on oil prices to provide relief to Delhiites? If the Centre does not reduce Excise Duty, Delhi can reduce VAT, which will help reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital, to provide relief to the people,” the Delhi Congress chief said. The petrol price in Delhi crossed Rs 100-mark recently.

“This was a peaceful campaign by Congress workers to register people’s anguish and resentment at the soaring prices of petroleum products, as petrol price has crossed the Rs 100 mark in Delhi, but Delhi Police filed FIRs against several Congress workers and leaders, who did this exercise peacefully. Police personnel were also posted at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan to intimidate the workers,” claimed the Congress leader.

‘Police intimidating Congress workers’

