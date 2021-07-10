Delhi coronavirus: Slight dip in positivity as cases continue to drop

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city recorded 81 new Covid- 19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday. The positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.11 per cent from 0.12 per cent on Thursday when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded. The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,011, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths. And on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures. A total of 73,192 tests, including 48,500 RT-PCR tests and 24,692 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Friday. The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,34,954.

Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases decreased to 798 on Friday from 847 a day before, according to the bulletin. The number of people under home isolation decreased to 257 from 260 on Thursday while the number of containment zones dropped to 604 from 628 a day before, the bulletin further said.