Delhi court directs police to ensure MS Sirsa do not flee from justice

The court sought a progress report from Delhi Police in the case by July 26, when it will next hear the matter.

Published: 10th July 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 08:14 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here has directed the Delhi Police to ensure that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa does not flee from justice as he is facing probe in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary-general of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma passed the order on Friday while hearing an application of one Bhupinder Singh, who had filed the graft complainant.

The applicant informed the court that there was apprehension that Sirsa may run away from the country.

"In view of the apprehension expressed on behalf of the complainant and for the interest of a proper investigation, investigation officer has to ensure that accused persons do not flee from the course of justice," the court said.

The court also sought a progress report from Delhi Police in the case by July 26, when it will next hear the matter.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, the applicant's advocate Sanjay Abott told the court that Sirsa has already sold his properties and he is in the process of fleeing as soon as flights resume.

The counsel further submitted that the investigation agency has not taken appropriate steps to prevent him from fleeing.

Meanwhile, the court also noted the submission of the Delhi Police that lookout circulars (LOCs) against the accused persons have not been opened as they are joining investigation as and when asked.

A Delhi court had earlier directed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police to register an FIR on the complaint filed by Bhupinder Singh.

Singh had alleged that Sirsa, who at the time of the incident in 2013 was general secretary of DSGMC, had caused wrongful loss of public funds.

Following the direction of the court, the EOW of Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Sirsa.

