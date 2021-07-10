Delhi's Graded Response Action Plan: This is what you need to know

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Charting out a clear roadmap for Covid-19 management, the Delhi government on Friday approved a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which involves colour coding of areas according to the spread of infections. After a high-level meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that GRAP will remove any confusion regarding the restrictions placed by the government in such a scenario.

“This graded response action plan is of extreme importance. Now that this plan is going in front of the public, there will be a sense of certainty and accountability on our part towards the people of Delhi. The plan descriptively elaborates upon when the lockdown will be imposed and when it will be lifted,” said Kejriwal. Kejriwal along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal took stock of the preparation in anticipation of the third wave of the pandemic.

The GRAP talks about four levels of alert — yellow, amber, orange and red. They are based on three criteria — rate of positivity for two consecutive days, cumulative number of cases for a week and average oxygenated bed occupancy, whichever is earlier, the plan will kick in. The plan talks about specific restrictions depending on the level of alert and specific area of concern.

FULL REPORT: Graded Response Plan passed by DDMA to deal with third COVID wave: Delhi CM

For example, when there is a red alert, social activities like marriages and funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 15 persons, only those offices falling under exempted category will be allowed, and swimming polls, sports complexes, Delhi Metro, malls and weekly markets will be closed. If cases are more than 16,000 for a duration of seven days, schools and colleges will be shut.