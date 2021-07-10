DTC to change bus routes to avoid waterlogged roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After witnessing several incidents of buses getting stuck on waterlogged roads every year, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has this year decided to divert buses, especially those plying on the route that passes through Minto Road Bridge, Pul Prahaladpur and Zakhira Underpass, during rainy season to avoid any untoward incident.

The national capital witnesses scenes of huge waterlogging every year during monsoon across the city. The three underpasses mentioned above, especially at the Minto Road Bridge, get waterlogged and there has been several instances of DTC or cluster buses getting stuck or submerged there.

Last year, an elderly person had died while trying to cross the Minto Bridge underpass after his Auto-rickshaw got submerged in water. “It has been observed that during rainy season due to water logging under Minto Road Bridge, Prahaladpur and Zakhira underpasses, every year DTC buses are stranded. This causes a danger to both passenger as well as the bus.

In view of the above, it has been decided that in case of water logging or any other severely flooded location, the buses will not be operated through these underpasses,” said R.S Minhas, Deputy Chief General Manager (Public Relations), DTC. Minhas further added that during rainy season, checking team on both sides will be deputed to divert the buses immediately whenever flooding of these underpasses is noticed.

There are about 119 water logging prone zones (vulnerable points) under the Public Works Department (PWD) across the city. This year, the department is installing alarms, CCTV cameras and timely desilting to avoid water logging and any kind of untoward incident.