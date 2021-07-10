Less supply from Haryana behind water crisis in Delhi, says AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As water problems of peak summer have surfaced in the national capital, the AAP government on Saturday pinned the blame on neighbouring Haryana state. Vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Raghav Chadha said Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar government is solely responsible for the present water crisis in Delhi.

“It is the legal responsibility of Haryana government to provide water to Delhi as per the Supreme Court orders and several other legally-binding agreements. Still, the Haryana government has stopped the water that is to be released into Yamuna for Delhi’s needs,” alleged Chadha. According to Delhi government, the crisis is so severe that it may lead to water scarcity in the NDMC and VIP areas, including the PM’s residence, if the issues are not resolved. Parts of Central, West, and South Delhi will also be affected.

Haryana has to release water via Yamuna and as this water reaches Delhi, it is collected and cleansed to send it to the residents. However, there has been a very heavy reduction in the water released by Haryana because of which Delhi is falling short of 100 Million Gallon Per Day water, informed Chadha further.

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said if the BJP-led Haryana government does not release Delhi’s rightful water in 24 hours, water supply would be stopped at Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s house.

“People of Delhi have decided that they can give 24 hours to BJP to restart and supply water which is their staunch right. If this does not happen, we shall stop the connection of water supply to Adesh Gupta’s house,” said Bhardwaj. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Bhardwaj’s statement is a melodramatic reaction to cover up AAP’s failure to supply water to the city.