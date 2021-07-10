STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Less supply from Haryana behind water crisis in Delhi, says AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

Haryana has to release water via Yamuna and as this water reaches Delhi, it is collected and cleansed to send it to the residents. However, there has been a very heavy reduction in it.

Published: 10th July 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As water problems of peak summer have surfaced in the national capital, the AAP government on Saturday pinned the blame on neighbouring Haryana state. Vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Raghav Chadha said Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar government is solely responsible for the present water crisis in Delhi.

“It is the legal responsibility of Haryana government to provide water to Delhi as per the Supreme Court orders and several other legally-binding agreements. Still, the Haryana government has stopped the water that is to be released into Yamuna for Delhi’s needs,” alleged Chadha. According to Delhi government, the crisis is so severe that it may lead to water scarcity in the NDMC and VIP areas, including the PM’s residence, if the issues are not resolved. Parts of Central, West, and South Delhi will also be affected. 

Haryana has to release water via Yamuna and as this water reaches Delhi, it is collected and cleansed to send it to the residents. However, there has been a very heavy reduction in the water released by Haryana because of which Delhi is falling short of 100 Million Gallon Per Day water, informed Chadha further. 

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said if the BJP-led Haryana government does not release Delhi’s rightful water in 24 hours, water supply would be stopped at Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s house.

“People of Delhi have decided that they can give 24 hours to BJP to restart and supply water which is their staunch right. If this does not happen, we shall stop the connection of water supply to Adesh Gupta’s house,” said Bhardwaj. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Bhardwaj’s statement is  a melodramatic reaction to cover up AAP’s failure to supply water to the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghav Chadha Delhi water crisis Haryana aap BJP Delhi Jal Board
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp