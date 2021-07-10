Monsoon expected to reach Delhi on July 10

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a delay of 13 days from its usual date of arrival which is June 27, the monsoon is likely to reach the national capital on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years, according to officials. Monsoon had reached the capital on July 7 in 2012 and July 9 in 2006.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon over Delhi; remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during next 24 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said in a statement. As a result, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi and nearby regions in the next five to six days.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 12th and 13th June 2021. Isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 13th June,2021,” an IMD release said.

“Heavy rain and Thunderstorm/ Lightning accompanied with gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places,” it added. In 2002, Delhi received its first monsoonal showers on July 19. The city had recorded the most-delayed monsoon arrival on July 26 in 1987.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days earlier than normal. But then, with conditions remaining unfavourable for its advance, monsoon weakened and entered a “break” phase. The meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early. Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29. The national capital has received 44.1mm rainfall against the normal of 104.2mm so far — a deficiency of 58 per cent, since the monsoon season started on June 1.

Most delayed in last 15 years

This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years, according to officials. As per the IMD, monsoon had reached the capital on July 9 in 2006 and on July 7 in 2012