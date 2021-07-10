STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Monsoon expected to reach Delhi on July 10

Wind system may hit Delhi 13 days later than usual; light to moderate rainfall likely in NCR in next five-six days

Published: 10th July 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

A pedestrian takes cover under an umbrella during heavy monsoon rain in Mumbai.

A pedestrian takes cover under an umbrella during heavy monsoon rain. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a delay of 13 days from its usual date of arrival which is June 27, the monsoon is likely to reach the national capital on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years, according to officials. Monsoon had reached the capital on July 7 in 2012 and July 9 in 2006.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon over Delhi; remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during next 24 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said in a statement. As a result, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi and nearby regions in the next five to six days.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 12th and 13th June 2021. Isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 13th June,2021,” an IMD release said.

“Heavy rain and Thunderstorm/ Lightning accompanied with gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places,” it added. In 2002, Delhi received its first monsoonal showers on July 19. The city had recorded the most-delayed monsoon arrival on July 26 in 1987.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days earlier than normal. But then, with conditions remaining unfavourable for its advance, monsoon weakened and entered a “break” phase. The meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early. Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29. The national capital has received 44.1mm rainfall against the normal of 104.2mm so far — a deficiency of 58 per cent, since the monsoon season started on June 1.

Most delayed in last 15 years
This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years, according to officials. As per the IMD, monsoon had reached the capital on July 9 in 2006 and on July 7 in 2012

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rains Delhi monsoon Delhi weather IMD
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp