Panel to report on unauthorised establishments in Delhi's Madipur area

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Goel noted that fire incidents have taken place at the site resulting in loss of five lives and injuries to others.

Published: 10th July 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:24 AM

Image of a godown used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The National Green Tribunal on Friday formed a committee and directed it to submit an action taken report on unauthorised and illegal factories, eateries, dhabas and godowns in and around Madipur village in West Delhi in residential areas.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Goel noted that fire incidents have taken place at the site resulting in loss of five lives and injuries to others. Recently, on June 4, fire broke out in the area leading to 24 fire tenders being deployed the whole night, the green panel noted.

“We direct a five member joint Committee comprising of the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, nominees of jurisdictional Special Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate to visit the area and furnish a factual and action taken report about legality of location and functioning of such establishment within two months by email,” the bench said.

The tribunal also directed the petitioner to file further details and specific information to the concerned authorities within one week. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Dal Chand Yadav against functioning of unauthorised and illegal factories, eateries, dhabas and godowns in and around Madipur village in West Delhi in non-conforming areas/residential area.

