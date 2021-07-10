STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protocol violation: Three major markets in Delhi ordered to down shutters

Gaffar, Naiwala markets in Karol Bagh and DDA market in Rohini violate Covid protocols

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traders and shopkeepers in three big markets in the national capital, including Gaffar market in Karol Bagh, have been asked to down shutters for 48 hours after the district administration found violation of Covid protocols.

The restrictions on business operation in Naiwala and Gaffar markets, popular for mobile phones and electronic goods, will remain in effect from 10 pm (July 9) till 10 pm on July 11. Meanwhile, the DDA market in Rohini sector-13 has been shut till July 12.

The order issued by the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Karol Bagh said that the market welfare associations of Gaffar and Naiwala markets have “failed to ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 guidelines”. “Due to large footfall, market associations and shopkeepers are not able to ensure protocols in the aforesaid markets in the last three days.

The guidelines are being contravened in these markets, which may cause super- spreading of the virus,” read the order. The SDM has also directed the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the area to ensure strict compliance. “We will hold a meeting with the traders and shopkeepers in the area on Saturday to decide the next course. We will also meet the district magistrate and SDM too,” said Ram Lal, general secretary of Karol Bagh Traders Federation.

Besides, on Friday, the Kanjhawala SDM issued notices to two markets in Rohini Avantika Main Market sector 1 and Ekta Market in sector 3 to make sure that the protocols are adhered to. The notice further said if the concerned traders’ associations failed to comply with the instructions, the markets would be closed.

Citing huge financial losses, traders have been expressing their displeasure over closure orders being issued by the SDMs. Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Delhi, said markets are being made soft targets by the administration. “Police and administration will have to monitor roads inside the markets and also public places but they are imposing their responsibility on the market associations,” he said.

