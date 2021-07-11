STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid norms violation: Part of Delhi's Sadar Bazar closed for three days

The administration has asked traders to submit an action plan within three days for ensuring and adopting Covid appropriate behaviour.

Published: 11th July 2021 07:38 PM

Shops shut down their shutters as the Nai Walan market closed for flouting COVID-19 protocols, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Shops shut down their shutters as the Nai Walan market closed for flouting COVID-19 protocols, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday closed till July 13 a part of the Sadar Bazar, from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road, in view of violation of COVID-19 protocols at the market area.

The Central district magistrate (DM) said in an official order that shopkeepers, street vendors and people were found not following Covid-appropriate behaviour on Saturday.

This could cause "super spreading of the coronavirus", the official observed.

"Due to a large football, the market's association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols on 10-07-2021 in the aforesaid market. The guidelines and directions of Covid protocol are being contravened in the above said market of Sadar Bazar, Delhi, which may cause super spreading of the coronavirus," the DM said in the order.

Taking "immediate and stringent action to curtail the spreading of the virus", the market area will remain closed till 10 pm on July 13, according to the order.

"The market area from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, Delhi, is hereby restricted to open with effect from 10:00 pm on 10 July 2021 to 13 July, 2021, 10:00 pm or further orders, whichever is earlier," it said.

The restrictions will not be applicable on shops dealing in essential goods and providing essential services, the order stated.

The administration has asked traders to submit an action plan within three days for ensuring and adopting Covid appropriate behaviour.

"In the event of any shopkeeper found violating this order or any act which may spread COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against him/her under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and other relevant applicable Acts," the order said.

Section 188 pertain to punishment for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Restrictions are being eased in a phased manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7.

The Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms. 

