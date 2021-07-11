STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi adds 53 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 15, 2020

There are 252 people under home-isolation in Delhi, while the number of containment zones stands at 576, the health department said in its daily bulletin.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR by Rs 2 per litre from July 11

People stand in a queue outside a Mother dairy booth while maintaining social distancing. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Sunday reported 53 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths as the positivity rate dropped to 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year.

The national capital has recorded 14,35,083 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year.

Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far.

The death toll stands at 25,015.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 76 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death.

A day before that, the city had recorded 81 cases of the infection and three fatalities with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent.

There are 252 people under home-isolation in Delhi, while the number of containment zones stands at 576, the department said in its daily bulletin.

It said 61,405 COVID-19 tests, including 53,280 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the city on Saturday.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives.

The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases.

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown Delhi Unlock
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp