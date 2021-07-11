STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DJB to move SC seeking release of Delhi's legitimate share of water from Haryana

Raghav Chadha claimed that Haryana has been withholding Delhi's legitimate share of water and that the raw water being discharged into the Yamuna by the neighbouring state is at an "all-time low"

Published: 11th July 2021 01:45 PM

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the water utility has decided to move the Supreme Court, seeking directions to Haryana to release the capital's legitimate share of water.

He claimed that Haryana has been withholding Delhi's legitimate share of water and that the raw water being discharged into the Yamuna by the neighbouring state is at an "all-time low".

"We are witnessing all-time low water levels in Yamuna river as Delhi's water share withheld by Haryana. @DelhiJalBoard has decided to move Hon'ble Supreme Court against Haryana Govt seeking due supply of Delhi's legitimate share as already determined by the Hon'ble SC in 1995," Chadha tweeted.

He said there has been a dip in the levels at the Wazirabad pond and a drop in operational capacity at Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla water treatment plants due to Haryana allegedly withholding share of water for Delhi.

"Raw water discharge thru Yamuna by Haryana is at an all time low. Even 1Ft decline can cause havoc in the city but currently pond level has fallen from 674.5 Ft to 667 Ft.

Delhi's legitimate share is withheld by Haryana Govt," he said, attaching pictures of reduced water levels at the Wazirabad pond.

"There is zero cusec release of raw water in Yamuna from Haryana," he said.

He said Chandrawal WTP has been operating at 55 MGD (million gallons a day) capacity against the normal of 90 MGD.

Similarly, Wazirabad WTP and Okhla have been operating at 80 MGD and 12 MGD capacity against the normal of 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

The DJB has been supplying 945 MGD of water to city residents this summer against the demand of 1,150 MGD.

At present, Delhi has been receiving 479 MGD against 609 MGD from Haryana.

Besides, Delhi draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD from the Upper Ganga Canal.

On Saturday, Chadha had said the Haryana government was solely responsible for the water crisis in Delhi as it had been supplying 120 MGD less water against the legally prescribed amount.

