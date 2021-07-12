STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: 400 applications for aid scheme in four days

The social welfare department said that since the scheme has been launched recently, it might take time to collect all the documents but in the coming days the process would be fast tracked.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Around 400 individuals or families in the city have submitted applications for monetary grants under the Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme. As per data provided by the Delhi government, till July 9, 2021, 220 people have applied for a monthly pension of `2,500 and 170 residents submitted request for Rs 50,000 one time ex-gratia.

“Right now we have got 390 applications under this scheme. We want to help the families as soon as possible. Our representatives will not find faults in their documentation, rather they will help beneficiaries in the documentation process,” said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

In May, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal announced that the government would provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family which has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member. He had said that the children who lost their parents would be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years.

The scheme was finally launched on July 6, 2021. In addition to financial assistance, one member each of the affected families will be enrolled as a Civil Defence Volunteer. “Many families lost their members in the second wave. The grief of these families cannot be reduced but as a responsible sensitive government, we will ensure that no family has to face financial problems.

We are committed that this assistance reaches all the affected families as soon as possible. We have launched this scheme under the leadership of Kejriwal. The two crore people of Delhi are our family and we stand with them in this difficult time,” said the minister.

The city residents who want to avail of the scheme’s benefits may apply and register on the website of the Delhi government — http://edistrict.delhigovt. nic.in.

