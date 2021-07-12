STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Parts of Sadar Bazar shut over violation of norms; traders to submit action plan

The Central district magistrate (DM) stated that shopkeepers, vendors and people were found not following Covid-appropriate behaviour on Saturday.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Crowd at Sadar Bazar market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.

Crowd at Delhi market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A part of the busy Sadar Bazar was on Sunday closed till July 13 over violation of Covid-19 protocols by the public.

The Central district magistrate (DM) stated that shopkeepers, vendors and people were found not following Covid-appropriate behaviour on Saturday. This could cause “super spreading of the coronavirus”, the official observed.

“The market area from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, Delhi, is hereby restricted to open with effect from 10:00 pm on 10 July 2021 to 13 July, 2021, 10:00 pm or further orders, whichever is earlier,” read the DM’s order. “Due to a large footfall, the market’s association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure protocols on July 10 in the aforesaid market.

The guidelines are being contravened in the market,” the order said. Taking “immediate and stringent action to curtail the spread of the virus”, the market area will remain closed till 10 pm on July 13, it said. The restrictions will not be applicable on shops dealing in essential goods and providing essential services. The administration has asked traders to submit an action plan within three days for ensuring and adopting Covid appropriate behaviour. 

53 cases, city’s lowest since April 15 last year
Delhi on Sunday reported 53 fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths even as the positivity rate dropped to 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on Covid in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year. The city has recorded 14,35,083 cases since the pandemic started. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,015.There are 252 people under home-isolation in Delhi, while the number of containment zones stands at 576, the daily health bulletin said.

