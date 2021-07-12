STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Traders' body writes to Delhi LG, says market associations have no authority to control crowds

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said market associations could not be held responsible for maintaining law and order when they didn't have any legal authority.

Published: 12th July 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the deserted Laxmi Nagar main market after it was ordered closed till July 5 for violation of Covid-19 norms on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A traders' body wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday objecting to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) orders putting the onus for controlling crowds in markets on their respective associations.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said market associations could not be held responsible for maintaining law and order when they didn't have any legal authority.

This was the responsibility of the police and the district administration.

In recent weeks, several markets in Delhi have been shut by the DDMA due to the violation of Covid norms like maintaining social distancing.

In its orders, the DDMA has said that it is the responsibility of the respective market associations to take all measures to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.

In a statement, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said shopkeepers could only be held responsible for their shops and godowns.

He said, "It (DDMA order) states that it is the responsibility of the market welfare association to control the crowd in markets and (ensure that people) follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

How can a market association handle the crowd and enforce law and order without having any legal authority?" Goyal said the CTI requested Baijal, who is also the DDMA chairman, to withdraw the line from its orders putting the onus for controlling crowds in markets on market associations.

The responsibility of ensuring that Covid guidelines are followed in public places lies with municipal bodies, police and district administration, he said.

"The markets are being made soft targets," he alleged.

Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Markets were allowed to open from June 7 under a phased reopening plan of the city government.

The Delhi government ordered the closure of Janpath market for the violation of Covid protocols on Monday.

Earlier, markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were shut by the DDMA.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government Monday ordered the closure of Janpath Market here for the violation of Covid protocols and for not following the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), according to an order.

"The Janpath market is, hereby, closed till further orders for violation of DDMA order and for not following COVID appropriate behaviour norms. The Director (Enforcement), NDMC and SHO, Connaught Place are hereby directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report," the Delhi government said in the order.

Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Markets were allowed to open from June 7 under a phased reopening plan of the city government.

Markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority Anil Baijal Chamber of Trade and Industry Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp