BJP leaders face water cannons during protests at Satyendar Jain's house 

The BJP leaders also accused the AAP government of earning money by selling water to the mafia and demanded the resignation of Kejriwal and Jain. 

Published: 13th July 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:27 AM

Police use water cannon against BJP cadres protesting outside the house of DJB chairman on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders and workers on Monday protested outside the residence of Delhi Jal Board’s chairman Satyendar Jain against the water crisis in the national capital. The police had to use water cannons to disperse the protestors who tried to cut the water supply to the minister’s residence. 

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta, who was leading the demonstration, also threatened to cut off the water supply to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence if the issue is not resolved within the next two days.The protest came a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers allegedly damaged the water connection to Gupta’s residence in Patel Nagar during a protest against the Haryana government for allegedly not providing the capital its share of water.

The BJP leaders also accused the AAP government of earning money by selling water to the mafia and demanded the resignation of Kejriwal and Jain. “The BJP will disconnect water connection to Kejriwal’s house if the water system in Delhi is not restored in the next 48 hours. Due to shortage of drinking water, people are suffering. Piped water is not being provided to the colonies of Delhi intentionally so that the tanker mafia continues to flourish,” said Gupta. Present at the protest site were Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP vice-president Ashok Goyal Devraha and others. 

Cops deny injury claim
The BJP claimed several workers and leaders were injured as the police used water cannons and baton-charged them. Police denied the claim.

