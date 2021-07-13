Man arrested for killing minor girl to take revenge from her father in southwest Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a minor girl with an axe in southwest Delhi in order to take revenge from her father who slapped him for stalking her, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep alias Praveen, a resident of jhuggi in Shastri Park, South Campus, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said Pradeep was arrested from his sister's house in Palwal, Haryana.

He was stalking the 16-year-old girl for some months and her father had slapped him due to which he wanted to take revenge and bought an axe from R K Puram last month for that purpose, police said.

She was allegedly attacked on Monday and suffered an injury near her eyebrow , following which she died after being admitted to Safdarjung hospital, they said.

A case had been registered at the South Campus police station and section 307 (attempt to murder) has been changed to 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following her death, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.