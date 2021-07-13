STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man arrested for killing minor girl to take revenge from her father in southwest Delhi

He was stalking the 16-year-old girl for some months and her father had slapped him due to which he wanted to take revenge and bought an axe from R K Puram last month for that purpose, police said

Published: 13th July 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a minor girl with an axe in southwest Delhi in order to take revenge from her father who slapped him for stalking her, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep alias Praveen, a resident of jhuggi in Shastri Park, South Campus, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said Pradeep was arrested from his sister's house in Palwal, Haryana.

He was stalking the 16-year-old girl for some months and her father had slapped him due to which he wanted to take revenge and bought an axe from R K Puram last month for that purpose, police said.

She was allegedly attacked on Monday and suffered an injury near her eyebrow , following which she died after being admitted to Safdarjung hospital, they said.

A case had been registered at the South Campus police station and section 307 (attempt to murder) has been changed to 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following her death, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dellhi murder case revenge murder
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp