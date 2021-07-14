STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP collects one lakh signatures against policies of MCD, tax hike; BJP hits back

The Delhi BJP on the other hand charged that the AAP leaders live in "their illusionary world and wants everyone to believe what they dream".

Published: 14th July 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said one lakh signatures have been collected by his party as part of its campaign against the "harsh new policies" of the BJP-ruled civic bodies in Delhi and hike in taxes.

The Delhi BJP on the other hand charged that the AAP leaders live in "their illusionary world and wants everyone to believe what they dream".

At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Bhardwaj said the milestone of 1 lakh signatures has been reached by the party in its ongoing sign-collection campaign against the BJP-ruled MCD's "harsh new policies" and increase in taxes.

Shopkeepers in markets have a lot of resentment against the BJP-ruled civic bodies following the introduction of new policies and rise in taxes, he claimed.

"The Aam Aadmi Party had started a signature campaign under which AAP's workers and councilors are visiting different markets as well as shops to collect signatures of shopkeepers.

"Today, the party has reached its set milestone. A total of one lakh signatures have been collected," Bhardwaj said.

Reacting the the AAP's claim, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "I am an Old Delhi-based trader and have not heard of any AAP survey campaign amongst traders in Old Delhi or any other prominent market."

Traders of Delhi have always stood by BJP.

It party is seized of some problems that traders are facing due to rise in some civic charges and will soon resolve them, he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Saurabh Bhardwaj BJP
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp