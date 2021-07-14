STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: With rains, come familiar sights of traffic snarls and waterlogging on roads

The underpass in South Delhi's Prahaladpur was severely waterlogged due to the rain and commuters were seen dragging their two wheelers through the knee deep water.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains, Delhi traffic

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at NH9 after rain in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the Southwest monsoon brought respite from the scorching heat, the heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning led to huge traffic congestion and water logging across the city. The bus routes like the National Highway (NH-8), Dhaula Kuan, Mahipal Pur, AIIMS, Mathura Road and Pul Prahaladpur were jammed with traffic.

The underpass in South Delhi's Prahaladpur was severely waterlogged due to the rain and commuters were seen dragging their two wheelers through the knee deep water.  

Commuters took the complaint on Twitter asking the police traffic assistance for help in clearing the road blockage. "Massive traffic jams choked Nizamuddin Bridge and the ring road," said Chaitanya K Prasad, a Twitter user. As per officials, the Public Works Department completed the first cycle of desalting to prevent water logging and untoward incidents during the rainy season. 

Witnessing the traffic police personnel focusing more on prosecution rather than on managing the traffic congestion, the Special Commissioner (Traffic) of Police, Dr Muktesh Chander strictly directed all the senior officials to brief the constables. 

He asked them to be present in the field during peak times to manage the ground situation. "It is being noticed that even during busy peak hours traffic police personnel are not managing the problem which is unacceptable. Our focus must be to regulate the traffic and manage junction by manning it," Chander said.

A warning was given that if the constables don’t follow the brief by the senior officials, they will face suspension. "All senior officers must be in the field during peak times and  present wherever there is traffic congestion on roads. This should be briefed to the constable level and anyone violating this will be sent to lines," said Chander. 

Under water

SOUTH ZONE

  • DDA Flats Munirka 

  • Shivalik Road Malviya Nagar  

  • Jatav Mohalla Asola village  

  • Sector D Pkt 5 Vasant Kunj

  • Bhoop Singh Colony Rajpur Khurd  

  • BG -3A DDA Flats Munirka B-22 Community Center 

  • East Of Kailash

CENTRAL ZONE

  • Badarpur Baraat Ghar

NORTH ZONE

  • Rohini Mubarakpur

  • Civil Line Majlis Park

  • Narela Karala Phirni Road

  • Narela RUB Mundka

Farmers brace for challenges

With metal reinforced roofs for 'tents', battery powered lights and cleaning drives to ensure there is no stagnation of water around their temporary homes, the doughty band of farmers camping at Delhi's borders are busy getting ready for the monsoons.

Rains spell relief from the sweltering heat but also lead to huge problems. From keeping ration stocks dry and tackling waterlogging to ward off diseases to preventing electricity related mishaps and ensuring power supply, the challenges are aplenty at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi traffic Delhi rains Delhi monsoon Delhi Traffic police Delhi waterlogging
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp