Delhi: With rains, come familiar sights of traffic snarls and waterlogging on roads

NEW DELHI: Though the Southwest monsoon brought respite from the scorching heat, the heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning led to huge traffic congestion and water logging across the city. The bus routes like the National Highway (NH-8), Dhaula Kuan, Mahipal Pur, AIIMS, Mathura Road and Pul Prahaladpur were jammed with traffic.

The underpass in South Delhi's Prahaladpur was severely waterlogged due to the rain and commuters were seen dragging their two wheelers through the knee deep water.

Commuters took the complaint on Twitter asking the police traffic assistance for help in clearing the road blockage. "Massive traffic jams choked Nizamuddin Bridge and the ring road," said Chaitanya K Prasad, a Twitter user. As per officials, the Public Works Department completed the first cycle of desalting to prevent water logging and untoward incidents during the rainy season.

Witnessing the traffic police personnel focusing more on prosecution rather than on managing the traffic congestion, the Special Commissioner (Traffic) of Police, Dr Muktesh Chander strictly directed all the senior officials to brief the constables.

He asked them to be present in the field during peak times to manage the ground situation. "It is being noticed that even during busy peak hours traffic police personnel are not managing the problem which is unacceptable. Our focus must be to regulate the traffic and manage junction by manning it," Chander said.

A warning was given that if the constables don’t follow the brief by the senior officials, they will face suspension. "All senior officers must be in the field during peak times and present wherever there is traffic congestion on roads. This should be briefed to the constable level and anyone violating this will be sent to lines," said Chander.

Under water

SOUTH ZONE

DDA Flats Munirka

Shivalik Road Malviya Nagar

Jatav Mohalla Asola village

Sector D Pkt 5 Vasant Kunj

Bhoop Singh Colony Rajpur Khurd

BG -3A DDA Flats Munirka B-22 Community Center

East Of Kailash

CENTRAL ZONE

Badarpur Baraat Ghar

NORTH ZONE

Rohini Mubarakpur

Civil Line Majlis Park

Narela Karala Phirni Road

Narela RUB Mundka

Farmers brace for challenges

With metal reinforced roofs for 'tents', battery powered lights and cleaning drives to ensure there is no stagnation of water around their temporary homes, the doughty band of farmers camping at Delhi's borders are busy getting ready for the monsoons.

Rains spell relief from the sweltering heat but also lead to huge problems. From keeping ration stocks dry and tackling waterlogging to ward off diseases to preventing electricity related mishaps and ensuring power supply, the challenges are aplenty at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur