DTC bus 'scam': Delhi BJP leaders stage 'dharna' at LG's office, demand probe

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders sat on a 'dharna' at the LG office here on Wednesday demanding a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch into the alleged "scam" in the process of procurement of buses by the DTC.

Those present at the 'dharna' include president Adesh Gupta and MLAs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Vijender Gupta.

This comes days after a three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal said in its report that it found no "infirmity" in the procurement of 1,000 buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

However, it flagged several lapses in the annual maintenance contract (AMC) of buses.

Vijender Gupta said the committee formed by the LG has already pointed to the "scam" in the AMC of 1,000 low-floor buses being procured by the DTC and yet no action has been taken.

"Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, myself and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri are sitting on a 'dharna' at the LG's office demanding a probe by the Anti Corruption Branch into the scam," he told PTI.

Vijender Gupta had earlier raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

The committee appointed by the LG has recommended scrapping the AMC over the "lapses" flagged by it and floating a fresh bid.