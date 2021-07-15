STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
49 personnel in Delhi government's WCD department get notice for shoddy attendance

A memorandum issued by the joint director of the department on Tuesday asked officials to submit their reply within three days, or punitive action would be initiated against them.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:11 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department has issued show caused 49 personnel after it failed to rein in undisciplined staff, including senior officials, despite several warnings about erratic attendance and timings.

A memorandum issued by the joint director of the department on Tuesday asked officials to submit their reply within three days, or punitive action would be initiated against them.  The list of officials, who have been given notice, includes names of deputy directors, assistant directors, supervisors, and other clerical staff.

"The WCD department is a sensitive division, which works for the most vulnerable and susceptible section of the society. The department is making efforts to perform and with your cooperation, we are achieving success too. However, this success story will remain incomplete if we are indifferent to the seriousness of our responsibilities. During the last few days, it was observed that several of our colleagues don’t come to office late and leave before the time. This is impacting efficiency," says the memo written in Hindi.

Rashmi Singh, WCD director, sought to downplay the development."It is a routine and official process to ensure discipline."

But, the department is beset with erratic attendance and absenteeism for months. A departmental order issued on July 6 warned all its officers to "attend office on a daily basis and adhere to punctuality in office timings without fail".

In May, the department warned its officials to remain present in offices for ensuring effective work management, after several in charge officials of care homes were found missing during an inspection. "Any kind of misconduct and dereliction of duty, if found, will lead to stringent action against that officer as per the provisions of service rules," read the order by deputy director (administration). 

The warning had come after the minister in charge of the department Rajendra Pal Gautam conducted door-to-door visits of households belonging to ICDS beneficiaries for checking if they were getting good quality ration.

To ensure that its officers or field staff adheres to duty timings and also to curb absenteeism, all district officers were asked to send their daily attendance - morning and evening - through live location in WhatsApp in a group created specifically for the purpose in October. 

Taking help of tech

Officers or field staff were earlier directed to send their daily attendance through their live locations in a WhatsApp group created specifically for the purpose last month. Each officer had to send daily attendance reports in the group on arrival and before leaving the office

