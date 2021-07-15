STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP blames BJP-led civic bodies for monsoon mess in Delhi

The party said that Wednesday's chaos on roads exposed the poor functioning of the civic bodies which are responsible for cleaning and upkeep of the vast network of drains.

Published: 15th July 2021

Minto Bridge, which has seen heavy waterlogging every monsoon in the past few years, remained clear on Wednesday despite heavy downpour

Minto Bridge, which has seen heavy waterlogging every monsoon in the past few years, remained clear on Wednesday despite heavy downpour. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Minto Bridge, where cars and even buses nearly submerged in water had become a regular feature during the monsoon in the past few years, remained clear on Wednesday but a heavy spell of rain led to waterlogging in many other parts of the city resulting in massive traffic jams. 

The ruling AAP was quick to blame the BJP-led municipal corporations for the state of affairs.  The party said that Wednesday's chaos on roads exposed the poor functioning of the civic bodies which are responsible for cleaning and upkeep of the vast network of drains.

"In just a day’s rain, the empty promises of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have been exposed. The responsibility of cleaning of drains is theirs. We have been struggling to get the drains cleaned for the last few months, but it does not matter to the BJP," said Durgesh Pathak, MCD in-charge of the AAP.

Aiming to dethrone the BJP, which has been ruling the civic bodies in Delhi for over a decade, the AAP has relentlessly attacked the 'mismanagement' of the MCDs for past one year. 

Waterlogging has been an issue of confrontation between the AAP government and the MCDs for the past few years, with both blaming each other for the problems faced by the people. "The people of Delhi will take revenge by defeating the BJP in the polls," said Pathak. 

Areas like Shalimar Bagh, Burari, Krishna Nagar and Wazirpur saw waterlogging due to heavy rains. Involvement of multiple agencies in the management of roads and drainage system makes the task of managing rainwater accumulation difficult.

