Call centre duping US citizens busted in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 19 held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nineteen people, including seven women,were arrested from South Delhi for allegedly impersonating as US officials to cheat Americans on the pretext of providing free grants, the police said. The racket was being operated from an illegal call centre in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. On an average, three US citizens were being cheated of around Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 everyday.

Police was alerted about the racket via an e-mail. The call centre was operating since January in a rented basement. Twenty-two computers were installed out of which 15 were being used by the callers, the police said.

"Sixteen people were found engaged in calling customers based in the US by impersonating officials from the US Department of the Treasury, who provide free grants to selective citizens," DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

On checking the computer systems, Vicidial calling software along with scripts was found opened on their screens, the police said. Two mobile phones were being used for the racket. On examination of the alleged persons, it was revealed that they were procuring gift cards given by victims illegally and cheating US citizens, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, the police said, adding that 22 computers, 21 mobile phones, among other things, were recovered from their possession.