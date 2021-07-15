STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi has no plans to reopen schools for now, confirms CM Kejriwal 

He was responding to a question about whether schools in Delhi will begin to reopen like in other states.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 12:59 AM

Delhi students

Students undergo thermal screening as they arrive at a school in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday ruled out the reopening of schools in the national capital in the near future in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like we are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave of COVID-19. So, until the vaccination process is complete we would not like to take risk with children. So, there aren't any plans to reopen schools as of now," Kejriwal told reporters.

He was responding to a question about whether schools in Delhi will begin to reopen like in other states.

The states that have partially reopened schools this month include -- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh also plans to reopen schools later this month.

The Puducherry government had earlier announced its plans to reopen schools from July 16 but has now deferred the decision.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

While several states started partial reopening of schools in October lat year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for 9-12 grades in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Delhi government, however, allowed the auditoriums and assembly halls in schools to be used for training and meeting purposes, but physical teaching and learning remains suspended.

